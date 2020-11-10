KITCHENER -- Two people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Cambridge on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the scene on Hespeler Road at around 5:45 p.m.

According to a news release, a driver was headed south on Hespeler when they hit a northbound vehicle that was trying to turn left into a plaza. One of the vehicles then hit another that was waiting to exit the plaza.

Two people in the turning vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

Police said in the release that the exit of the plaza is controlled by a set of traffic lights.

The road was closed for about four hours while police were on scene. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the traffic unit at 519-570-9777.