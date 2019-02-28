

CTV Kitchener





Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of vehicle thefts around southwestern Ontario.

On Tuesday, regional police arrested a male, 39, and female, 27, both of Kitchener.

Officers were able to recover a stolen pickup truck, stolen trailers and other stolen property.

Previously, a stolen vehicle and trailer were found in Waterloo Region, and another vehicle was found in West Grey. In the latter case, a gun was also found.

The pair faces several charges related to these incidents.

Their names were not released.