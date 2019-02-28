Featured
Pair from Kitchener arrested in vehicle theft investigation
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 12:16PM EST
Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of vehicle thefts around southwestern Ontario.
On Tuesday, regional police arrested a male, 39, and female, 27, both of Kitchener.
Officers were able to recover a stolen pickup truck, stolen trailers and other stolen property.
Previously, a stolen vehicle and trailer were found in Waterloo Region, and another vehicle was found in West Grey. In the latter case, a gun was also found.
The pair faces several charges related to these incidents.
Their names were not released.