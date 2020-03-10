KITCHENER -- Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene at Fischer-Hallman Road and Max Becker Drive at around 3 p.m.

According to a media release, a car was heading south on Westmount Road East when it went through the intersection and hit an SUV making a left turn from Max Becker onto Fischer-Hallman.

Officials say the SUV flipped over from the collision.

The two people inside had to be freed from the vehicle by the Kitchener Fire Department.

Both people were in their 80s and were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 31-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the cause of the collision is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Southbound traffic on Fischer-Hallman Road was blocked while crews cleared the scene.

Officials are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to call them as they continue to investigate.