KITCHENER -- Two people are accused of using a stolen pickup truck to commit three dozen break-and-enters across Ontario.

The Brantford Police Service says that Steven Wade Vanevery, 35, and Shawn Erwin Sandy, 43, allegedly targeted ATMs in grocery stores, nail salons, convenience stores and other businesses.

Police say they estimate that $100,000 in cash had been stolen since September 2019. Damages are valued at almost twice that number at $180,000.

The break-and-enters happened across 13 different cities, including Cambridge, Kitchener and Guelph.

On March 14, Brantford Police and the Six Nations Police Service carried out warrants at an address on First Line Road in Six Nations of the Grand River Territory.

Police seized 27 firearms, $45,000 in cash and a stolen 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The two suspects, both from Ohsweken, are charged with over 460 charges, including dozens of counts of disguise with intent, possession of stolen property, break and enter with intent and possession of stolen property.

Vanevery and a 30-year-old woman from Ohsweken, Krystal Hughes, are also facing a number of firearms charges.

None of the allegations against the three accused have been proven in court.