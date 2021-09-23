Pair facing drug-related charges after police seize suspected meth, fentanyl in Cambridge

Cambridge -

Two Cambridge residents are facing a slew of drug-related charges after police seized suspect meth and fentanyl while executing a search warrant.

Waterloo regional police said they completed the warranted on Thursday in the area of Albert Street and Elliott Street in Cambridge.

According to a release, investigators seized suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and three replica firearms.

A 42-year-old Cambridge woman is charged with drug-related offences, including possession of a controlled substance. She was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

A 40-year-old Cambridge man is also charged with drug-related offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking along with a firearm prohibition breach.