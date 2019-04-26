

CTV Kitchener





Two people are facing a number of charges after a search warrant in Kitchener.

Police carried out the warrant on Irvin Street Thursday.

A Kitchener man and woman, 51 and 31, were charged with several criminal offences.

Among these were charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property.

Police seized about 80 grams of suspected cocaine.

The pair was not identified.