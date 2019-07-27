Featured
Pair charged after being caught in stolen vehicle
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 1:06PM EDT
Two people from Cambridge are facing charges after police caught them in a stolen vehicle.
Waterloo Regional Police say they were in the area of Glamis Road on Friday when they saw the pair exit the vehicle.
A 24-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were arrested and charged with several offences.
Police seized a prohibited weapon, stolen credit cards, suspected fentanyl, meth, cocaine and hydromorphone.
Officials say they were in the area for an unrelated investigation when they made the arrests.