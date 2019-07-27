

CTV Kitchener





Two people from Cambridge are facing charges after police caught them in a stolen vehicle.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were in the area of Glamis Road on Friday when they saw the pair exit the vehicle.

A 24-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were arrested and charged with several offences.

Police seized a prohibited weapon, stolen credit cards, suspected fentanyl, meth, cocaine and hydromorphone.

Officials say they were in the area for an unrelated investigation when they made the arrests.