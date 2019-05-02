

CTV Kitchener





Two people are facing charges after hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen vehicles and trailers were found.

On April 14, police responded to a rural property on Plains Road in Kitchener. They had received reports that a bunch of stolen vehicles had been found.

Police say they recovered more than $300,000 worth of stolen property, including:

Nine Can-Am Spyder motorcycles

Eight snowmobiles

Five trailers

A Sea-Doo

A mini-bike

A boat

A snowplow

Police say most of the property came from break and enters dating between December 2018 and February of this year.

It’s believed that the suspects would target rural properties and try to find pickup trucks with their keys left inside. They would then use the stolen trucks to steal trailers and recreational vehicles.

A Kitchener man and woman, 34 and 36, respectively, were arrested. They’re facing a number of charges including break and enter, possession of stolen property and theft over $5,000.

The pair were not identified.

Regional police offered thanks to Wellington and Oxford OPP through the course of the investigation.

Drivers are reminded to keep their vehicles locked at all times to avoid becoming a victim of theft.