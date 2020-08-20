KITCHENER -- Police in Cambridge have arrested two men in connection to a series of commercial break-and-enters in in the area.

Officials said Thursday that they've charged two 32-year-old men as a result of their investigation. Both men were reportedly in possession of stolen property and suspected methamphetamine.

A following search warrant at a Cambridge storage locker turned up more stolen property, police said, including high-end bikes, tools and a dirt bike.

The pair have been charged with possession and trafficking of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and driving while disqualified.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Their names were not released by police.