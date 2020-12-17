KITCHENER -- Two people have been charged after someone was reportedly stabbed at a residence on Highway 6, just north of Guelph.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, they responded to the residence at around 9:50 a.m.

In a news release, police said that a physical altercation between three people happened there. One of them was injured with an edged weapon, police said.

The victim drove to a local hospital and was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects were arrested near the scene. Officers found that the victim and suspects knew one another.

A 62-year-old Clifford resident was charged with aggravated assault and fail to comply with release order. A 59-year-old Guelph resident was charged with assault.

The accused are due in a Guelph courtroom on Jan. 22.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police. If you'd rather remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.