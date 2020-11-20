KITCHENER -- Regional police have seized a gun and ammunition after a "high-risk warrant" was carried out at a Kitchener motel on Friday afternoon.

According to a post on Twitter, it happened on Weber Street and resulted in two people being arrested.

On Monday officials said that a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, were the ones taken into custody. Their names were not released.

Officials said that they also seized suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin, cannabis and pills during their search.

The pair is facing a number of Criminal Code and drugs- and weapons-related charges.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact them.