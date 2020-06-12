WATERLOO -- A man and woman from Guelph are facing charges following the seizure of a number of different kinds of drugs.

Guelph police executed a search warrant around 8 a.m. on Wednesday at a commercial property on Woodlawn Road West and Woolwich Street.

Police say they seized over 100 grams of cocaine, 6.5 grams of fentanyl, .84 grams of crystal meth, and 47 pills of Alprazolam.

The drugs have a combined street value of $12,400.

A number of items with powder residue, nearly $1,400 in cash, and a folding knife were also seized.

Police say a man and woman were found at the property during the warrant and placed under arrest.

A 42-year-old Guelph woman and 60-year-old Guelph man were both charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They were both held in custody pending a bail hearing.