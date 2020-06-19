WATERLOO -- A man and woman have been arrested after a variety of drugs and replica firearms were seized from a residence in Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police executed a search warrant around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Haddington Street.

Roughly $5,600 of suspected fentanyl, $400 worth of suspected meth, Percocet, hydromorphone pills, and four replica firearms were seized from the residence.

A 43-year-old man and 39-year-old woman are facing a number of charges, including four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and 12 counts of possession of stolen identity documents.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.