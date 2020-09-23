Advertisement
Pair allegedly use stolen information for fraudulent rental application, police say
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:24PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Two people have been arrested and charged after police say they allegedly used stolen information to apply for a rental property this month.
Officials say they were informed about the fraudulent application by a property management company in Waterloo on Tuesday. According to police, two people used identity information they'd stolen from a vehicle some time in September for the application.
A 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested and charged with several offences, including identity theft, identity fraud, utter forged documents, use of stolen credit card and mischief under $5,000.