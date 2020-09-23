KITCHENER -- Two people have been arrested and charged after police say they allegedly used stolen information to apply for a rental property this month.

Officials say they were informed about the fraudulent application by a property management company in Waterloo on Tuesday. According to police, two people used identity information they'd stolen from a vehicle some time in September for the application.

A 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested and charged with several offences, including identity theft, identity fraud, utter forged documents, use of stolen credit card and mischief under $5,000.