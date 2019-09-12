

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Two men have been charged with racing on an expressway in Guelph.

Provincial police say they clocked a vehicle going above the 80 km/h speed limit of the Hanlon Expressway around 9 a.m. on Aug. 4.

The black SUV was reportedly going 130 km/h.

Nicholas Robert Watson of Waterloo is facing charges of racing a motor vehicle. The 24-year-old is scheduled to appear in Guelph court on Oct. 2.

OPP say they later clocked a vehicle going 145 km/h on the expressway around 10 a.m.

Mohammed Ali of Scarborough was also charged with racing a motor vehicle. The 45-year-old is also scheduled to appear in Guelph court on Oct. 2.

Both of the accused had their driver’s licences and vehicles seized for seven days.