KITCHENER -- Police are searching for the individuals responsible for firing a paintball gun at a horse-drawn carriage in Elmira.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 6 p.m. at Lions Park.

According to police, the occupants inside of a white pick-up truck repeatedly fired the paintball gun at the side of a horse-drawn buggy.

There is no further description available for the suspects or the vehicle involved at this time.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-577 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.