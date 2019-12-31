Paintballs fired at horse and buggy in Elmira
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 9:56AM EST
KITCHENER -- Police are searching for the individuals responsible for firing a paintball gun at a horse-drawn carriage in Elmira.
The incident took place on Sunday at around 6 p.m. at Lions Park.
According to police, the occupants inside of a white pick-up truck repeatedly fired the paintball gun at the side of a horse-drawn buggy.
There is no further description available for the suspects or the vehicle involved at this time.
No one was injured as a result of the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-577 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.