KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon left one woman dead.

Crews responded to the crash on Highway 59 and Oxford Road 33 in East Zorra-Tavistock Township at 1:25 p.m.

An 84-year-old woman from Woodstock was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that Joyce Mugford later died as a result of her injuries.

The roads were closed for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information in regards to this crash is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.