Oxford OPP investigating fatal crash on Highway 59
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, December 2, 2019 10:11AM EST Last Updated Monday, December 2, 2019 10:12AM EST
KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon left one woman dead.
Crews responded to the crash on Highway 59 and Oxford Road 33 in East Zorra-Tavistock Township at 1:25 p.m.
An 84-year-old woman from Woodstock was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say that Joyce Mugford later died as a result of her injuries.
The roads were closed for several hours as police investigated.
Anyone with information in regards to this crash is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.