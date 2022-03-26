Oxford County OPP arrest Kitchener man; seize weapons, drugs, and cash

Oxford County OPP have arrested a man from Kitchener and seized weapons, drugs, and cash.

Officers were out at 43rd Line in Zorra Township around 5:30 a.m. Saturday for a suspicious person call.

Police say they found a person inside of a vehicle that was stuck in the mud on the property.

The 30-year-old is facing a number of charges, including breaking and entering, trespassing, possession of counterfeit instruments, as well as gun and drug possession.