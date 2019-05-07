Featured
Oxford County man catches alleged thief, holds him for police
An Oxford County man took matters into his own hands by subduing a man allegedly breaking into his shop.
It happened early Monday morning near Tillsonburg.
Oxford County OPP says the homeowner woke up after hearing a noise coming from his shop.
The homeowner confronted the intruder inside the building and a physical struggle ensued.
The alleged intruder got away but was again tracked down and subdued by the property owner until police arrived.
A 46-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with break and enter and a number of other charges.
OPP also want to remind the public to be aware of their personal safety and to call 9-1-1 immediately if a crime is in progress.