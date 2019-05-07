

CTV Kitchener





An Oxford County man took matters into his own hands by subduing a man allegedly breaking into his shop.

It happened early Monday morning near Tillsonburg.

Oxford County OPP says the homeowner woke up after hearing a noise coming from his shop.

The homeowner confronted the intruder inside the building and a physical struggle ensued.

The alleged intruder got away but was again tracked down and subdued by the property owner until police arrived.

A 46 year-old Woodstock man has been charged with Break and Enter and a number of other charges.

OPP also want to remind the public to be aware of their personal safety and to call 9-1-1 immediately if a crime is in progress.