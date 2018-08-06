

CTV Kitchener





It's not for needles, but for kids, documents and purchasing.

The police station in Owen Sound has opened its ‘Safe Exchange Zone.’

It is located in the parking lot adjacent to the station.

People looking for a safe place to meet for parental custody transfers or for those buying goods online can use the area with peace of mind.

It is open 24 hours per day, seven days a week for the whole year.

The lot is covered by high quality video cameras for safety’s sake.

According to a media release, it can also be used for reviewing or signing documents or instruments of law, and delivering or receiving goods purchased online.

The site’s first day open was on August 3, and it offers free 15 minute parking for those using the service.

Currently, the Waterloo Regional Police Service allows exchanges to take place within its branches, but does not have any designated locations.