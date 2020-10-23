KITCHENER -- A highway remained blocked in Caledonia on Friday afternoon after tensions flared overnight.

Demonstrators clashed with police in a standoff after a judge granted a permanent injunction Thursday ordering the group, largely comprised of members from Six Nations of the Grand River, off of a proposed housing development, McKenzie Meadows.

Things were more calm by the next day after the tense evening between demonstrators and the Ontario Provincial Police.

Demonstrators said that, at one point, officers fired rubber bullets in their direction. CTV News Kitchener hasn't been notified of any reported injuries.

A bus was also overturned on Highway 6 overnight, blocking the site of the proposed development.

Tires and wood pallets were burned overnight, too. People who live in the area told CTV that they lost power in the evening after a hydro pole was set on fire.

The situation has been developing for months. The demonstrators there have been blocking off the site, which they have renamed 1492 Land Back Lane, since mid-July.

The demonstrations escalated on Thursday after a court ruled that they would have to permanently leave the construction site on disputed land.

Hours after the ruling, the OPP said police cruisers near the McKenzie Meadows site were heavily damaged, and that officers used non-lethal force in return to protect officers.