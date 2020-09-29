KITCHENER -- The City of Cambridge is adding overnight security patrol to the Galt core.

The security officers will be in the area from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week. City officials said the officers will "provide an additional level of safety and security for businesses and residents in the evenings and overnight."

There will four officers in total -- two on-foot and two in patrol cars. The city said they will work with bylaw enforcement officers, who will still be in the downtown area. They'll also work with the city's Ambassador Team and the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

“This is one more step we are taking to ensure people feel safe in our beautiful Galt core area, especially after-hours as we head into the fall and winter months,” Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry said in a news release. “Overnight coverage was raised by the Downtown Cambridge Business Improvement Association as a priority and I’m so pleased we could work together to make this happen.”

City officials said they're working on "innovative approaches and partnerships" like an online app to track needle debris and other litter. There is also enhanced security lighting and cameras in downtown Cambridge, including in Mill Race Park and on city trails.

Staff and councillors are also advocating for long-term and compassionate solutions to help with "complex social issues" like homelessness, poverty, addictions and mental health, the city said.