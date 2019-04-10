

CTV Kitchener





If you’re planning any evening travel around the region for the rest of the week, you may want to keep an alternate route in mind.

Overnight roadwork is expected to cause lane closures on both Highway 85 and Highway 401 in Kitchener and Cambridge, respectively.

The Ministry of Transportation says that Highway 85 will see nightly, alternating road closures from Wednesday to Saturday.

Lanes will be closed in both directions for nightly construction from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Frederick Street to Lancaster Street.

Highway 401 will also be affected in Cambridge from Fountain Street South to Townline Road in both directions. Construction will begin on the right lanes nightly on Thursday and continue until Sunday.

The eastbound off ramp to Highway 8 will be closed from 11 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday, and the eastbound ramp from Shantz Road will be closed from 11 p.m. on Thursday until 6 a.m. on Friday.

The Highway 8 southbound off ramp to Highway 401 will be closed from Friday night until Saturday morning as well.