

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER -- Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge have all declared a snow event starting on Monday at 11.59 p.m., giving residents until then to remove their parked cars from the street.

If residents don't remove their cars, they are at risk of receiving an $80 ticket and being towed at the owner's expense.

The parking ban will remain in effect for 24 hours until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

A notification will be given in advance of that time as to whether or not the city will cancel the snow event or extend it for another 24 hours.

That decision will be made based on weather conditions and forecasts.