

CTV Kitchener





Fire fighters responded to a house fire on King Street East between Sheldon Avenue North and Sydney Street North early Friday morning, around midnight.

Crews fought the scene overnight defensively, preventing significant damage to either of adjacent buildings.

The occupants of the building were able to escape thanks to working smoke alarms.

One person was treated by paramedics on-scene as a precaution.

Lingering flames were still present as of approximately 7:00 a.m.

King Street East was closed from Ottawa Street to Preston Street, and would remain so until all traces of flame were gone.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.