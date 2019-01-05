

Two overdoses -- and one near overdose -- in just 45 minutes.

The incidents happened Friday afternoon at the Guelph Community Health Centre on Wyndham Street North.

It’s believed all three consumed blue or purple fentanyl.

“These individuals survived the overdose events with the support of trained health professionals at the centre,” said the Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy in a release.

In order to reduce the risk of overdose it’s recommended that people never use alone, always carry naloxone and utilize overdose prevention sites that are supervised by health professionals.