

CTV Kitchener





An overdose awareness event was held in a Kitchener park on Monday afternoon.

A group of people came together in Victoria Park to raise awareness about opioids in hopes of reducing stigma surrounding drug-related death and harm.

Families affected by overdoses were on hand to speak about the loved ones they’ve lost to overdoses.

The gathering was also an opportunity for health officials to teach the signs and symptoms of an overdose, the risk factors, and how to respond in an overdose situation.

The event was part of a larger global campaign to raise awareness about opioids.