Over half a dozen drug poisonings in 24 hours in Guelph

More than half a dozen drug poisonings in the last 24 hours has health officials in the Guelph area issuing an alert.

The Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy says there was seven drug poisonings in Guelph Thursday.

The incidents have been linked to light green fentanyl, but they say other colours and types may pose a similar risk.

Health officials are warning that the substances circulating in the city may be stronger than usual.