

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Fourteen people were displaced Sunday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Guelph.

Officials say there were called to the fire at 50 Mercer Street around 5:30 a.m.

They say they arrived at the building to find smoke coming from one of the units.

Jamie Ruf, a resident of the building, says he woke up to fire officials banging on his window and door.

“They just said get out. Get your stuff and get out,” he said.

Firefighters had to break into the building and gain entry themselves.

Tony Sabatini, Guelph’s fire prevention chief, says crews had to rescue a 74-year-old woman who was taken to hospital after suffering severe smoke inhalation.

"Her door was locked and she unable to open it," said Sabatini.

Fire officials say from the outside of the building damage is not visible, but crews say on the inside there is extensive smoke and heat damage.

They also say because of the action taken by firefighters to battle the flames, there’s significant water damage as well.

"That's why we have a bit of concern with letting people back in to live at this point until we can determine that the air quality is good enough for them to actually go back," said Sabatini.

A total of fourteen people were evacuated from the building and were taken to a nearby community centre.

Fire officials say residents will most likely not be allowed back into their homes until Monday at the earliest.

Investigators have released the scene and the owner of the building, who will now decide when residents can return to their apartments.

The Red Cross is currently covering the cost of hotels for those that need it.

Investigators say the probable cause of the fire was a pot left on a kitchen stove burner.

"It could’ve been much worse, I think we're lucky there." said Ruf.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

With reporting by Tina Yazdani