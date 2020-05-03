WATERLOO -- There are now 801 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, as public health officials declare another outbreak at a long term care home.

The new numbers reported by the Region of Waterloo on Sunday include 345 resolved cases, 81 deaths, and 13 active outbreaks at long term care and retirement homes.

These are up from the Saturday numbers, with 19 more total cases, 15 more resolved, nine more deaths, and one more outbreak.

On Saturday, Golden Years Long Term Care Home in Cambridge confirmed one staff member tested positive for the virus.

A representative says they are self-isolating and protective measures continue to be in place at the facility.

Golden Years is one of eight active outbreaks in the region that includes only one staff member, while another facility is listed as just having one confirmed case in a resident.

Forest Heights continues to be the hardest hit home in the area. They are reporting 156 cases in residents, 55 in staff, and 39 people who have passed away.

Of the reported numbers, nearly a third of cases are healthcare workers, 83 per cent of all cases have not been hospitalized, and 173 cases have been linked to community spread.

On Friday, the Region of Waterloo reported their first municipal breakdown of cases.

Officials say that numbers may be skewed on testing guidance and prioritization and stress that residents should still assumed they can get COVID-19 anywhere in Waterloo Region.