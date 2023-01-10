Over 75 school bus drivers hired to ease delays, cancellations across region

Dozens of new bus drivers have been hired across Waterloo region in a bid to remedy a shortage that saw mounting pressure on local school boards’ bussing operations last year.

During Monday’s Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) committee of the whole meeting, a report from Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR) said over 100 drivers entered into school bus driving training programs.

Of those, 75 recruits have completed the program and upgraded their licenses, according to Benoit Bourgault, general manager of STSWR.

Bourgault said these figures are from September to December of last year.

“We have significantly less delays but may continue to experience some delays from time to time since expectations around experiencing cold-like symptoms have changed,” Bourgault said in an email to CTV. “Historically people would be at work with mild coughs or sniffles, however, public health now strongly recommends to stay at home under these conditions which is impacting the daily absenteeism. These last minute changes are unpredictable and difficult to cover, increasing the driver pool will provide additional support and continue to reduce the impact on our student population.”

The bus operators are actively recruiting and training new drivers and further improvements in the consistency of bus services in expected, Bourgault said.

The shortages resulted in route cancellations for several months.

“To manage unpredictable bus pickup times for families, where buses could not be reliably run up to 30 minutes beyond their scheduled times, routes were cancelled on a week to week and rotational basis,” the report says.

The report noted an ongoing provincial shortage of school bus drivers, with the issue peaking during COVID-19 when many bus drivers resigned.

“These new drivers have helped to improve service levels to a point that STSWR is no longer cancelling routes. It must be noted that drivers continue to resign, retire, or otherwise could not get through the training program, so there are still absences and late buses today,” the report says.