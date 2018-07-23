

CTV Kitchener





Four people were arrested and a massive amount of marijuana was seized following an investigation in the Municipality of Meaford.

Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at an address on 7th Line in Meaford on July 20.

As a result, over 3,200 marijuana plants and approximately 10 kilograms worth of marijuana bud were seized.

Offence-related property and a .22 caliber firearm were also recovered.

The estimated value of the controlled substance was $709,750, and the recovered property is estimated to be worth an additional $10,000.

Four males were arrested at the scene.

46-year-old Chengyu Zhu of Meaford, 36-year-old Wo Min Liang of Markham, 43-year-old Zhiang Yeh of Markham, and 57-year-old Jian Heng Deng of Toronto were charged with several offences.

These offences were:

Produce a Schedule II Substance (Cannabis Marihuana)

Possession of Marihuana for the Purpose of Trafficking

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Careless Storage of a Firearm

The accused are scheduled to appear in Owen Sound court on September 6.

In the meantime, they have been turned over to the Canadian Border Services Agency.