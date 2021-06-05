Advertisement
Over 7,000 cannabis plants seized at business in Arthur, Ont.
Published Saturday, June 5, 2021 1:09PM EDT
Over 7,000 cannabis plants were seized at a business in Arthur, Ont. (Source: OPP) (June 4, 2021)
KITCHENER -- A commercial business in Arthur was the focus of a massive cannabis seizure that police say involved more than 7,000.
The OPP confirmed they moved in on the Wells Street property around 7 a.m. on Friday with a search warrant.
Along with the plants, a large amount of cash was also seized.
Four people have been arrested and charged in connection to the cannabis seizure.