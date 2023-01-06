Over 6,000 vehicles stopped during WRPS’ Festive R.I.D.E. campaign

A police officer speaks to a driver during a RIDE program in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener) A police officer speaks to a driver during a RIDE program in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings

With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers after the the Idaho murders, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighbourhood. Eventually, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver