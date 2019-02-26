

The region has issued over 6,000 suspension orders for students whose immunization records are not up-to-date.

Last fall, 9,595 notices were sent out—as of Feb. 26, the region says 6,129 records are still outstanding.

Parents have until March 26 to update their child’s immunization records with Region of Waterloo Public Health. Otherwise, their students will be suspended.

Suspensions can last up to 20 days, but Public Health says it is working with parents to get records in order as soon as possible to prevent or limit suspensions.

Students are required to have nine different immunizations: tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox and meningococcal disease.

“Enforcing the law ensures children and our community are protected against vaccine preventable diseases,” says David Aoki with Public Health in a statement. “Parents need to provide proof of immunization or an exemption directly to Public Health.”

Exemptions can be made on medical, conscience or religious reasons. An education session at Public Health is required before completing paperwork for the latter two.

Immunization records can be obtained through healthcare providers or family physicians. For families without a family doctor, Public Health offers immunization clinics by appointment in Waterloo and Cambridge.