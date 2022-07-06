Over $6,000 in clothes stolen in Guelph

Clothes valued at over $6,000 were stolen from a business in the early morning on Tuesday.

Police said approximately 70 jackets were among the items stolen from the business.

Two males forced open a window on a glass door and entered the business in the area of Alma Street South and Inkerman Street at approximately 5:35 a.m., according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Cecilia Hudecki at 519-824-1212, ext. 7215.