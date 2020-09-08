KITCHENER -- The provincial and federal governments have announced more than $5 million in funding that will bring 61 new affordable housing units to Waterloo Region.

The announcement was made on Tuesday morning.

There will be 48 new units developed at 544 Bridgeport Rd. E., and another 13 new ones on Guelph Street, a news release explains.

The Bridgeport project will transform St. Paul's Evangelical Church into a mixed-use building and affordable housing, including a dozen units that will be accessible and will feature wide hallways, roll-in showers and electric scooter storage.

It will also include a community garden and kitchen, a shared meeting space and worship space.

On Guelph Street, the new development will be a 13-unit stacked townhouse project.

It will include 10 one-bedroom units, a pair of three-bedroom units and a five-bedroom unit.

A news release on the funding says that this building will use solar panels to help reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

Officials say that the Bridgeport development was given more than $3.6 million in funding, while the Guelph project was given more than $1.6 million.

It's expected that people will be able to start moving into the building in a year. Regional Chair Karen Redman said at the funding announcement that more than 6,000 people are on the region's waitlist for affordable housing.

She noted that, while this is an exciting and important step, more needs to be done to address the wait.