Parking perils are drawing to a close as the City of Guelph announced that the West Parkade would reopen on Oct. 9.

The parkade was closed for months for repairs, effectively removing 531 parking spaces.

Construction began in 2017 with partial closures before the entire structure was shut down in May.

Safety issues and structural concerns were the main reasons for the repairs.

The parkade is the largest in Guelph, attached to the Quebec Street Mall, and as such came with a repair price tag of over $3 million.

Temporary shuttle service from a lot on Elizabeth Street and free Saturday parking in downtown lots will both end with the reopening of the parkade.

The city is still working on the new Wilson Parkade, set to open in fall of next year.

That development will add close to 500 spots next to city hall.