    • Over $5 million in drugs, eight guns seized in joint investigation with Guelph police

    Police say they seized an AR style rifle. (Guelph Police Service) Police say they seized an AR style rifle. (Guelph Police Service)
    Several southern Ontario police services have seized more than $5 million in drugs and eight firearms.

    Guelph police say they, Hamiltion, Brampton, and Mississauga executed several search warrants Wednesday morning.

    They seized six glock handguns, an AR style rifle, an SKS semi-automatic rifle, seven kilograms of meth, five kilograms of cocaine, and 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl.

    Health Canada says that most of the fentanyl seized is pure, and is the equivalent of 235,000 doses with a street value of $4.7 million.

    Three men from Brampton, Mississauga, and Hamilton are facing a number of drug and firearm charges.

