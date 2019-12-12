KITCHENER -- A 45-year-old man is facing a number of charges after he was arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation on Thursday.

Regional police say they made the arrest in the area of Water Street South in Cambridge.

Officers seized more than $4,000-worth of drugs:

About $2,900 of suspected meth

About $1,200 of suspected fentanyl

About $250 worth of suspected cannabis

Police say they also seized a large quantity of cash, a scale and packaging.

The man has been charged with a number of charges, including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of stolen credit cards and 10 counts of possession of stolen identity documents.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Friday. Police did not release his name.