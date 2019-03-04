Featured
Over $38,000 in drugs, cash seized after being called to motel room
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 11:20AM EST
Two people have been arrested and another is being sought after cash and drugs were seized at a motel room in Guelph.
Guelph police say they were called to the motel for a call for service on March 1. While dealing with that incident, police say they saw narcotics, which led to the arrest of two people.
Police acquired a search warrant for the hotel room and a vehicle belonging to one of the accused.
Altogether, police say they seized the following:
- Over $5,700 worth of cocaine
- Over $3,600 worth of MDMA
- Over $2,600 worth of Xanax
- Over $2,500 worth of fentanyl
- Over $13,000 worth of psilocybin
- Over $800 worth of cannabis
- Over $6,600 in cash
- Drug Paraphernalia
- A switchblade
- An imitation handgun
A Scarborough male, Jeremy Draper-Trudell, 22, was arrested along with a 17-year-old Guelph female. A 16-year-old Guelph female is still being sought as well.
All three are facing 10 charges, including several counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited knife.