Two people have been arrested and another is being sought after cash and drugs were seized at a motel room in Guelph.

Guelph police say they were called to the motel for a call for service on March 1. While dealing with that incident, police say they saw narcotics, which led to the arrest of two people.

Police acquired a search warrant for the hotel room and a vehicle belonging to one of the accused.

Altogether, police say they seized the following:

Over $5,700 worth of cocaine

Over $3,600 worth of MDMA

Over $2,600 worth of Xanax

Over $2,500 worth of fentanyl

Over $13,000 worth of psilocybin

Over $800 worth of cannabis

Over $6,600 in cash

Drug Paraphernalia

A switchblade

An imitation handgun

A Scarborough male, Jeremy Draper-Trudell, 22, was arrested along with a 17-year-old Guelph female. A 16-year-old Guelph female is still being sought as well.

All three are facing 10 charges, including several counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited knife.