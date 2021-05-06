KITCHENER -- A driver reportedly going more than 30 km/h over the speed limit on a Woolwich Township road has led to an impaired driving arrest and $35,460 worth of suspected drugs being seized.

Waterloo regional police say officers were conducting speed enforcement at Victoria Street North and Woolwich Street South around 12:30 a.m. Thursday when they saw the speeder go by.

A Mercedes SUV was reportedly going 107 km/h in the 70 km/h zone.

The driver was pulled over, failed an alcohol screening, and was arrested for impaired operation, according to officials.

Police say a further investigation of the vehicle led to them seizing suspected drugs, such as 187 grams of crystal meth, 30 grams of cocaine, 111 grams of crack, 27 grams of heroin, and a large amount of Canadian cash.

A 44-year-old Kitchener man is now facing charges such as impaired operation over 80 and four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.