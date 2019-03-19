

CTV Kitchener





A man has been arrested in connection to an ongoing theft from a Centre Wellington business.

Provincial police say they have recovered over $300,000 from a storage locker after a search warrant was executed in Fergus.

The warrant came as the result of an investigation into thefts reported to police. They allegedly occurred over an eight month period.

An Elora man, 22, is accused with stealing bank deposit bags containing cash.

He was charged with theft and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a court on April 26.