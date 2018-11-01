

CTV Kitchener





Two police branches joined forces in a traffic enforcement initiative near Guelph.

The Wellington County OPP and the Halton Regional Police Service combined efforts to target driving issues in the Eden Mills area, due east of Guelph.

A number of public complaints prompted the initiative, which took place on Oct. 25 on the stretch of road on Wellington Road 29 and First Line Nassagaweya.

In a news release, police were described as ‘highly visible’ during the operation.

Police reported that 31 speeders were issued provincial offence tickets.

Another three drivers received administrative offence tickets.