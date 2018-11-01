Featured
Over 30 tickets issued in traffic blitz near Guelph
Over 30 tickets were issued in a problematic stretch of road in a joint traffic blitz. (Source: Wellington County OPP)
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 4:24PM EDT
Two police branches joined forces in a traffic enforcement initiative near Guelph.
The Wellington County OPP and the Halton Regional Police Service combined efforts to target driving issues in the Eden Mills area, due east of Guelph.
A number of public complaints prompted the initiative, which took place on Oct. 25 on the stretch of road on Wellington Road 29 and First Line Nassagaweya.
In a news release, police were described as ‘highly visible’ during the operation.
Police reported that 31 speeders were issued provincial offence tickets.
Another three drivers received administrative offence tickets.