

Stephanie Villella , CTV Kitchener





More than 30 school bus routes were delayed in Guelph for the first day of classes on Tuesday.

The Wellington-Dufferin Student Transportation Services website indicated that delays are due to a shortage of bus drivers and many drivers were taking on additional routes.

Roughly 33 routes were affected, with most facing a 15 to 30 minute delay.

Routes to Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute and Mary Phelan Catholic School were 45 to 60 minutes behind schedule.

One mother who spoke to CTV News says her husband had to drive her two children to school after waiting for 45 minutes to pick them up.

CTV News reached out to Wellington-Dufferin Student Transportation Services for comment, but has not heard back yet.