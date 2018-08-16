Featured
Over 30 charged in two days for distracted driving
A police officer is seen speaking to a driver in their vehicle. (WRPS / Facebook)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 11:02AM EDT
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is conducting a distracted driving enforcement week.
According to police, 31 people were charged in just two days for distracted driving.
A driver using a phone is four times more likely to cause a crash than one who isn’t.
Distracted driving includes texting, checking maps, changing music, and reading or typing into a GPS.