Three people have been arrested after a pair of drug-related incidents in Perth East and West Perth.

As a result of the investigation, the OPP seized an estimated $28,654 in methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, police in Perth East seized substances in a vehicle and made the arrests. The vehicle was also seized.

The next day, a search warrant allowed OPP to seize more substances and drug trafficking paraphernalia on Ontario Road in West Perth.

Police estimate the total value of seized substances at $28,654.

Kody Johnson (30), Shannon Montgomery (33), and Thomas Barry (36) all face charges of possession for the intent of drug trafficking.

The three were held for bail hearings in Stratford.