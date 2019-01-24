Featured
Over $28,000 in meth seized, three charged with possession in Perth County
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 6:43PM EST
Three people have been arrested after a pair of drug-related incidents in Perth East and West Perth.
As a result of the investigation, the OPP seized an estimated $28,654 in methamphetamine.
On Wednesday, police in Perth East seized substances in a vehicle and made the arrests. The vehicle was also seized.
The next day, a search warrant allowed OPP to seize more substances and drug trafficking paraphernalia on Ontario Road in West Perth.
Kody Johnson (30), Shannon Montgomery (33), and Thomas Barry (36) all face charges of possession for the intent of drug trafficking.
The three were held for bail hearings in Stratford.