Over $275K in drugs, property and cash seized by Stratford Police

Stratford Police have been busy this month with four significant drug and property seizures.

According to police, the busts happened as a result of separate investigations between May 12 and June 12.

More than 300 grams of fentanyl, 1,174 grams of methamphetamine and 1,236 grams of cocaine were seized as a result. Crack cocaine, ecstasy, oxycodone, clonazepam, bezimidazole, hydromorphone, anabolic steroids and other drugs were also recovered.

Police said three stolen vehicles were recovered and one vehicle seized as proceeds of crime.

In total, nine people are facing charges.

The first investigation concluded on May 21, after search warrants were executed at a home in London and Thorndale. A 29-year-old Thorndale man, a 54-year-old London man and a 30-year-old Thorndale woman, are facing drug and trafficking-related charges.

On May 22, a search warrant was conducted at a Stratford home and resulted in drug and trafficking-related charges for a 46-year-old Stratford woman.

On May 31, a 33-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man and a 29-year-old man – all from Stratford – were arrested and charged with drug and trafficking-related charges. This happened after the 33-year-old woman was pulled over by Stratford Police at a traffic stop, where she was the passenger.

In the final incident, on June 12, police executed a search warrant at Stratford home. A 21-year-old man and 23-year-old woman from Stratford were arrested and are facing drug and trafficking-related charges.