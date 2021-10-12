Over 247,000 unmarked cigarettes seized from two traffic stops by Brant County OPP

Brant County OPP seized around 275,000 unmarked cigarettes. (Twitter: @OPP_West) (Oct. 12, 2021) Brant County OPP seized around 275,000 unmarked cigarettes. (Twitter: @OPP_West) (Oct. 12, 2021)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver