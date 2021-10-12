Over 247,000 unmarked cigarettes seized from two traffic stops by Brant County OPP
Brant County OPP have seized more than 247,000 unmarked cigarettes from two different traffic stops.
Police tweeted images of the cigarettes around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
In the post, officials specify that non-Indigenous Canadians are not legally allowed to possess any tax-exempt cigarettes.
A 52-year-old from Alliston and a 59-year-old from Mississauga are both facing charges.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal court strikes down Fortin's request to be reinstated as head of vaccine rollout
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's request for reinstatement as the head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been struck down by the Federal Court, stating Fortin must first pursue a grievance over his removal with the Canadian Armed Forces.
B.C.'s mask rules for public spaces expanded to include kids aged 5 and up, top doctor says
Kids aged five and older are now required to wear masks in indoor public spaces in B.C.
Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says
Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday.
'An explosion in the sky': Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite after it crashed through her ceiling
Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep last week when she was awoken by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face, the resident of Golden, B.C., said Monday.
The return of Zellers? Experts divided on whether pop-up will revive brand
Zellers is back in the form of a pop-up shop at one Bay store in Ontario. But experts are divided over whether the pop-up could bring the long-gone discount retail brand back to life.
Northern lights put on a show for Canadians this Thanksgiving weekend
Canadians were treated to a dazzling display of northern lights this week, as wide stripes of green filled the night sky — and social media feeds
These images show the extent of the destruction from the La Palma volcano
Since Sept. 19, plumes of smoke and rivers of bright red lava have been spewing out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island with dramatic photos capturing how the devastation has slowly transformed the area into one of destroyed homes and abandoned neighbourhoods.
Iqaluit mayor warns residents not to use drinking water
Days after a fuel-like odour was reported in drinking water in Iqaluit, the city's mayor says residents should not consume the water.
Canadian Nobel Prize winner thought congratulatory call was a prank
A Canadian who shared the Nobel Prize in economics thought a middle-of-the-night phone call to congratulate him on the award was a prank from an old friend.
London
-
School outbreak declared: Supply teacher was in multiple classes
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the public school formerly known as Ryerson Public School.
-
Cyclist dies after hit-and-run crash near Strathroy, Ont.
OPP are looking for information after a cyclist died following a hit-and-run collision on Monday evening.
-
'Just get them both done': Dr. Chris Mackie on COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot
The medical officer of health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is hoping people will get their flu shot 'in droves' this year.
Windsor
-
Vaccine mandates, passports are working in Windsor-Essex: health officials
Over the past month, vaccine certificates and mandates have been implemented in a number of workplaces and society at large, with the goal of increasing vaccination rates.
-
31-year-old man dies after fight in Chatham apartment, 3 people charged
Chatham-Kent police say three people have been charged with second-degree murder after a 31-year-old man died three weeks following a fight in a Chatham apartment.
-
Caesars Windsor 'evaluating' ability to manage change in capacity limits
Caesars Windsor officials say they are ‘evaluating’ the ability to manage the change in capacity limits and patrons should stay tuned for more reopening announcements.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County woman dies with COVID-19, 51 new cases reported since Friday
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports a woman who became infected with COVID-19 through community transmission has died.
-
Grey Bruce OPP charge Shelburne Ont., man with murder in woman's death
Provincial police charged a Shelburne, Ont., man with murder after officers found a woman's body in a wooded area in Northern Bruce Peninsula.
-
Midland senior charged with historical sexual assault of a minor
A Midland senior faces several charges in connection with a historical sexual assault of a minor.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada changes how early passengers need to check-in for many Toronto flights
Air Canada has announced changes to how early passengers will need to check-in for many flights leaving from Toronto.
-
Police in Temiskaming searching area in North Cobalt for woman missing since 1996
Residents should expect a heavy police presence for the next couple of days in North Cobalt, Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
-
Man accused of killing Renee Sweeney changes lawyers, trial delayed
There has been another delay in the Renee Sweeney murder court case as the man accused changes lawyers two weeks before his trial was set to begin.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 300
Ottawa Public Health says 19 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is below 300.
-
St. Benedict school reopens following closure due to COVID-19 outbreak
Students at St. Benedict Catholic Elementary School are back in class after the school was closed due to the city’s worst COVID-19 outbreak this fall.
-
Car fished out of Rideau Canal after driver swerves to avoid animal
The RCMP say a car had to be removed from the Rideau Canal this past weekend after a driver lost control of their vehicle.
Toronto
-
Air Canada changes how early passengers need to check-in for many Toronto flights
Air Canada has announced changes to how early passengers will need to check-in for many flights leaving from Toronto.
-
Ontario restaurant owners warn Ford government 'civil disobedience' is coming without capacity changes
Ontario restaurateurs are expressing their frustration with the provincial government after a cabinet minister failed to attend a meeting to discuss capacity limits in the hospitality industry, and staff asked attendees not to raise their concerns in the media.
-
Toronto to begin directly contacting nearly 50,000 residents who are overdue for second doses
Toronto will soon begin directly contacting the nearly 50,000 residents who are overdue for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as it begins to focus in on closing the gap between those who are partially and fully immunized.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister questions legal challenge of vaccine mandate for health-care workers
A hearing for a legal challenge to Quebec’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers is set for Thursday, one day before the contested government decree will take effect for thousands of employees across the province.
-
Unvaccinated Quebec pharmacists will have their licences suspended on Friday, order says
The order of pharmacists of Quebec is the latest body of health-care workers to confirm it will suspend the licences of members who aren't vaccinated by Friday.
-
Man dies after getting thrown from motorcycle onto highway east of Montreal
A sudden slowdown in traffic this morning on a Monteregie highway led to the death of a motorcyclist after he was violently thrown from his seat and run over.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 63 hospitalizations Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 54 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,092.
-
N.S. reports 99 new COVID-19 cases over four days, active cases drop to 197
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 and 130 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 197.
-
Rising COVID-19 numbers prompt New Brunswick hospitals to move to Red Alert level
The rising number of COVID-19 patients in New Brunswick has pushed hospitals into Red Alert level, permitting them to postpone non-urgent medical procedures and redeploy staff to maintain emergency operations.
Winnipeg
-
Nine new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba reported since Friday
Manitoba health officials announced nine deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, dating back to Friday.
-
Woman killed in crash on Highway 44, driver arrested for impaired driving: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a Beausejour man for impaired driving in connection with a fatal crash that left one woman dead over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Province implementing stricter self-isolation rules in Southern Health region
New stricter self-isolation rules for households in the Southern Health region are coming to Manitoba, as the region sees increased community transmission and rising case numbers.
Calgary
-
Man pleads guilty in 2019 death of Calgary mother, not guilty in death of 22-month-old girl
The Calgary man charged in the deaths of a mother and daughter whose remains were discovered in a mountainous area in 2019 pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree murder and not guilty to the other.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Alberta launches app for businesses to scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes
The Alberta government has launched an app businesses can use to scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes.
-
Calgary bookstore bat saved by Alberta wildlife group
A tiny and cold bat discovered roosting outside a Calgary bookstore is recovering just fine thanks to an Alberta wildlife group.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | Alberta launches app for businesses to scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes
The Alberta government has launched an app businesses can use to scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes.
-
'Eroding public confidence': AHS warns against the use of ivermectin amid an 'epidemic of misinformation'
Alberta Health Services wrote a letter to the public on Tuesday warning about what it called an epidemic of misinformation regarding ivermectin.
-
Alberta's $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive programs carries potential $15M cost to province
The government of Alberta's $100 offer to motivate unvaccinated Albertans to seek immunization has resulted in tens of thousands of people registering for the program.
Vancouver
-
Rockstar sendoff for B.C. 12-year-old on way to final chemo appointment
Hundreds of students, parents and teachers lined Vancouver streets Tuesday morning for the type of reception usually reserved for pop stars or royalty.
-
B.C.'s mask rules for public spaces expanded to include kids aged 5 and up, top doctor says
Kids aged five and older are now required to wear masks in indoor public spaces in B.C.
-
More COVID-19 restrictions and booster shots possible in Northern Health as cases spread
Health officials are looking at implementing more COVID-19 measures, including possible restrictions or booster vaccine doses, as cases in B.C.'s Northern Health region continue to surge.